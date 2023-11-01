Are you a big fan of Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants? Prove it. Rep your favorite player and team with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Find out more below!

Saquon Barkley 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 139 568 1 4.1 32 23 105 2

Barkley Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 17 63 1 6 29 1 Week 6 @Bills 24 93 0 4 5 0 Week 7 Commanders 21 77 0 3 41 1 Week 8 Jets 36 128 0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 16 90 0 3 23 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 13 66 0 1 -5 0

Saquon Barkley's Next Game

Matchup: New York Giants at Washington Commanders

New York Giants at Washington Commanders Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Commanders -9.5

Commanders -9.5 Over/Under: 37 points

