Siena team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Giovanni Emejuru 6 10.7 4.7 0.5 0.2 0.3 Bralyn Smith 6 7.3 3.3 2.5 0.2 0.5 Michael Eley 2 22.0 9.0 1.5 0.5 0.5 Zek Tekin 4 10.8 1.8 3.3 1.0 0.3 Mason Courtney 6 6.2 2.5 1.0 0.7 0.2 Killian Gribben 6 6.2 5.5 1.2 0.3 1.3 Michael Evbagharu 5 6.8 5.6 1.6 0.0 0.8 Max Frazier 6 3.3 2.0 0.8 0.5 0.8 Michael Ojo 6 2.3 2.2 0.2 1.3 1.0 Sveinn Birgisson 5 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0

Siena season stats

This season, Siena has won only one game (1-5).

The Saints have one home win this year (1-1), are 0-2 on the road and are 0-2 in neutral-site games.

When Siena took down the Holy Cross Crusaders, who are ranked No. 320 in the RPI, on November 6 by a score of 73-71, it was its best victory of the year thus far.

The Saints, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.

There are 25 games remaining on Siena's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Siena games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Rider H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Mount St. Mary's A 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Bryant H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Saint Bonaventure A 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Cornell H 7:00 PM

