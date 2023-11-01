Buy Tickets for Siena Saints Basketball Games
Siena's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Saints are currently 2-7) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, away versus the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.
If you're looking to go to see the Siena Saints in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Siena games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Siena's next matchup information
- Opponent: Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Reilly Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Siena's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Siena players
Shop for Siena gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Giovanni Emejuru
|9
|12.1
|6.0
|0.4
|0.8
|0.6
|61.4% (43-70)
|-
|Zek Tekin
|7
|12.0
|2.7
|2.9
|1.6
|0.1
|40.3% (31-77)
|26.7% (8-30)
|Michael Evbagharu
|8
|8.6
|6.8
|1.9
|0.5
|0.5
|42.4% (28-66)
|30.0% (3-10)
|Bralyn Smith
|9
|6.6
|2.9
|1.9
|0.6
|0.3
|29.6% (24-81)
|19.4% (6-31)
|Killian Gribben
|9
|5.8
|5.4
|1.0
|0.4
|1.2
|39.3% (24-61)
|9.5% (2-21)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.