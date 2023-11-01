Siena's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Saints are currently 2-7) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, away versus the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

Upcoming Siena games

Siena's next matchup information

Opponent: Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Reilly Center

Reilly Center Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Siena players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Giovanni Emejuru 9 12.1 6.0 0.4 0.8 0.6 61.4% (43-70) - Zek Tekin 7 12.0 2.7 2.9 1.6 0.1 40.3% (31-77) 26.7% (8-30) Michael Evbagharu 8 8.6 6.8 1.9 0.5 0.5 42.4% (28-66) 30.0% (3-10) Bralyn Smith 9 6.6 2.9 1.9 0.6 0.3 29.6% (24-81) 19.4% (6-31) Killian Gribben 9 5.8 5.4 1.0 0.4 1.2 39.3% (24-61) 9.5% (2-21)

