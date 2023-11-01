Siena's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Saints are currently 2-7) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, away versus the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

Upcoming Siena games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Saint Bonaventure A 4:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Cornell H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Brown A 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 UMass A 1:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Fairfield H 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Canisius A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Niagara A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Quinnipiac H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Marist A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Iona H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Saint Peter's H 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Rider A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Mount St. Mary's H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Marist H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Manhattan A 7:00 PM

Siena's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Reilly Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Siena players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Giovanni Emejuru 9 12.1 6.0 0.4 0.8 0.6 61.4% (43-70) -
Zek Tekin 7 12.0 2.7 2.9 1.6 0.1 40.3% (31-77) 26.7% (8-30)
Michael Evbagharu 8 8.6 6.8 1.9 0.5 0.5 42.4% (28-66) 30.0% (3-10)
Bralyn Smith 9 6.6 2.9 1.9 0.6 0.3 29.6% (24-81) 19.4% (6-31)
Killian Gribben 9 5.8 5.4 1.0 0.4 1.2 39.3% (24-61) 9.5% (2-21)

