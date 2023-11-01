Exclusive Offers on Siena Saints Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Don't be a fickle fan of the Siena Saints. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.
Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Siena Saints jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!
Siena team leaders
Want to buy Elisa Mevius' jersey? Or another Siena player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Elisa Mevius
|4
|16.0
|6.0
|4.0
|5.0
|0.3
|Anajah Brown
|4
|11.8
|8.5
|0.8
|0.3
|2.0
|Valencia Fontenelle-Posson
|4
|10.8
|7.3
|2.3
|0.5
|0.3
|Ahniysha Jackson
|4
|9.3
|3.0
|2.3
|1.5
|0.3
|London Gamble
|4
|7.5
|3.3
|1.8
|0.8
|0.0
|Alden Yergey
|4
|5.3
|2.0
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|Teresa Seppala
|2
|10.5
|7.0
|1.5
|0.5
|0.5
|Eszter Turi
|4
|2.3
|2.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|Nikola Zdenkova
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
Siena season stats
- Siena has just two wins (2-2) this season.
- The Saints are 0-2 at home and 2-0 on the road this year.
- Of Siena's 24 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.
Looking to bet on the Saints? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!
Upcoming Siena games
Check out the Saints in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 2
|Albany
|A
|5:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 7
|Fordham
|H
|7:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 10
|Boston College
|A
|12:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Canisius
|H
|2:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 18
|Mount St. Mary's
|A
|7:00 PM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Siena this season.
Check out the Saints this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.