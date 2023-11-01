Don't be a fickle fan of the Siena Saints. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Siena team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Elisa Mevius 4 16.0 6.0 4.0 5.0 0.3 Anajah Brown 4 11.8 8.5 0.8 0.3 2.0 Valencia Fontenelle-Posson 4 10.8 7.3 2.3 0.5 0.3 Ahniysha Jackson 4 9.3 3.0 2.3 1.5 0.3 London Gamble 4 7.5 3.3 1.8 0.8 0.0 Alden Yergey 4 5.3 2.0 1.5 0.5 0.0 Teresa Seppala 2 10.5 7.0 1.5 0.5 0.5 Eszter Turi 4 2.3 2.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 Nikola Zdenkova 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Siena season stats

Siena has just two wins (2-2) this season.

The Saints are 0-2 at home and 2-0 on the road this year.

Of Siena's 24 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Siena games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Albany A 5:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Fordham H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Boston College A 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Canisius H 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Mount St. Mary's A 7:00 PM

