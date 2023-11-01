With a record of 2-3, the Siena Saints' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at home versus the Fordham Rams, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming Siena games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Fordham H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Boston College A 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Canisius H 2:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Mount St. Mary's A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Cincinnati A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Manhattan A 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 6 Saint Peter's H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Niagara H 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 13 Fairfield A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Rider H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Iona H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Quinnipiac A 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Manhattan H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Marist A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Iona A 7:00 PM

Siena's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Fordham Rams
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: MVP Arena

Top Siena players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Elisa Mevius 5 16.2 5.8 3.4 5.2 0.4 51.7% (30-58) 36.8% (7-19)
Anajah Brown 5 11.0 7.4 0.8 0.2 2.0 42.9% (21-49) 0.0% (0-2)
Valencia Fontenelle-Posson 5 11.0 6.0 1.8 0.4 0.2 44.4% (20-45) 34.8% (8-23)
Ahniysha Jackson 5 8.4 2.6 2.0 1.2 0.2 30.6% (15-49) 34.5% (10-29)
London Gamble 5 6.4 3.2 1.4 0.8 0.0 26.7% (12-45) 22.2% (4-18)

