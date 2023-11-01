Buy Tickets for St. John's Red Storm Basketball Games
A matchup versus the Boston College Eagles is coming up for the St. John's Red Storm (6-2), on Sunday, December 10 at 4:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to see the St. John's Red Storm in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming St. John's games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
St. John's next matchup information
- Opponent: Boston College Eagles
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Location: Barclays Center
- Broadcast: ESPN Networks
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for St. John's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top St. John's players
Shop for St. John's gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Joel Soriano
|8
|17.4
|10.5
|1.4
|0.1
|2.0
|68.8% (53-77)
|85.7% (6-7)
|Daniss Jenkins
|8
|12.0
|4.1
|5.5
|2.0
|0.4
|39.2% (38-97)
|30.8% (12-39)
|Jordan Dingle
|8
|11.9
|1.4
|1.4
|0.8
|0.3
|47.4% (37-78)
|36.8% (14-38)
|Chris Ledlum
|8
|10.3
|8.0
|2.0
|1.4
|0.6
|39.7% (31-78)
|40.0% (10-25)
|Nahiem Alleyne
|8
|6.6
|1.8
|0.9
|0.3
|0.0
|40.8% (20-49)
|36.7% (11-30)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.