A matchup versus the Boston College Eagles is coming up for the St. John's Red Storm (6-2), on Sunday, December 10 at 4:30 PM ET.

Upcoming St. John's games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Boston College N 4:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Fordham H 3:30 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Xavier H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 UConn A 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Hofstra H 12:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Butler H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Villanova A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Providence H 6:30 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Seton Hall A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Marquette H 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Villanova H 8:30 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Xavier A 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UConn H 12:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 DePaul H 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Marquette A 6:00 PM

St. John's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Boston College Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Location: Barclays Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN Networks

Top St. John's players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Joel Soriano 8 17.4 10.5 1.4 0.1 2.0 68.8% (53-77) 85.7% (6-7)
Daniss Jenkins 8 12.0 4.1 5.5 2.0 0.4 39.2% (38-97) 30.8% (12-39)
Jordan Dingle 8 11.9 1.4 1.4 0.8 0.3 47.4% (37-78) 36.8% (14-38)
Chris Ledlum 8 10.3 8.0 2.0 1.4 0.6 39.7% (31-78) 40.0% (10-25)
Nahiem Alleyne 8 6.6 1.8 0.9 0.3 0.0 40.8% (20-49) 36.7% (11-30)

