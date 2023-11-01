A matchup versus the Boston College Eagles is coming up for the St. John's Red Storm (6-2), on Sunday, December 10 at 4:30 PM ET.

Upcoming St. John's games

St. John's next matchup information

Opponent: Boston College Eagles

Boston College Eagles Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Location: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Broadcast: ESPN Networks

Top St. John's players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Joel Soriano 8 17.4 10.5 1.4 0.1 2.0 68.8% (53-77) 85.7% (6-7) Daniss Jenkins 8 12.0 4.1 5.5 2.0 0.4 39.2% (38-97) 30.8% (12-39) Jordan Dingle 8 11.9 1.4 1.4 0.8 0.3 47.4% (37-78) 36.8% (14-38) Chris Ledlum 8 10.3 8.0 2.0 1.4 0.6 39.7% (31-78) 40.0% (10-25) Nahiem Alleyne 8 6.6 1.8 0.9 0.3 0.0 40.8% (20-49) 36.7% (11-30)

