St. John's (NY) team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Unique Drake 8 19.8 1.8 0.9 0.3 0.0 Jillian Archer 8 12.0 7.9 0.8 1.3 1.0 Ber'Nyah Mayo 8 10.8 2.5 3.5 1.8 0.0 Skye Owen 8 6.4 1.8 2.9 1.8 0.3 Jailah Donald 8 4.4 0.9 0.5 0.8 0.0 Amber Brown 8 3.3 5.5 1.6 0.9 0.5 Jayda Brown 5 3.8 1.2 0.2 1.0 0.2 Tara Daye 8 2.0 2.5 1.0 0.3 0.0 Phoenix Gedeon 8 1.1 3.6 0.6 0.3 0.0 Tyonna Bailey 4 0.0 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.0

St. John's (NY) season stats

St. John's (NY) has three wins so far this season (3-5).

The Red Storm are 3-1 at home, 0-1 on the road and 0-3 in neutral-site games this year.

On November 19, St. John's (NY) captured its best win of the season, a 67-47 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 238) in the RPI rankings.

The Red Storm have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 22 games left on St. John's (NY)'s schedule in 2023-24, and four are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming St. John's (NY) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Marist A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Fairfield A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Rhode Island H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Villanova H 6:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Yale A 12:00 PM

