The St. John's Red Storm women (4-5) will next play on the road against the Fairfield Stags, on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming St. John's (NY) games

St. John's (NY)'s next matchup information

Opponent: Fairfield Stags

Fairfield Stags Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Leo D. Mahoney Arena

Top St. John's (NY) players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Unique Drake 9 19.7 2.2 0.9 0.3 0.0 46.2% (66-143) 48.3% (28-58) Jillian Archer 9 11.4 7.4 0.7 1.1 0.9 57.4% (35-61) - Ber'Nyah Mayo 9 10.6 2.9 3.1 1.6 0.0 40.0% (34-85) 14.8% (4-27) Skye Owen 9 6.9 1.7 2.7 2.2 0.2 35.5% (22-62) 30.4% (7-23) Jailah Donald 9 3.9 1.0 0.6 0.7 0.0 31.7% (13-41) 29.2% (7-24)

