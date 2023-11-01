The St. John's Red Storm women (4-5) will next play on the road against the Fairfield Stags, on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming St. John's (NY) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Fairfield A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Rhode Island H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Villanova H 6:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Yale A 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Creighton A 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Marquette H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Providence A 6:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Xavier A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UConn H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Butler H 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Seton Hall A 6:30 PM
Thu, Jan 25 DePaul A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Georgetown H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Xavier H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 UConn A 3:00 PM

St. John's (NY)'s next matchup information

  • Opponent: Fairfield Stags
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Leo D. Mahoney Arena

Top St. John's (NY) players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Unique Drake 9 19.7 2.2 0.9 0.3 0.0 46.2% (66-143) 48.3% (28-58)
Jillian Archer 9 11.4 7.4 0.7 1.1 0.9 57.4% (35-61) -
Ber'Nyah Mayo 9 10.6 2.9 3.1 1.6 0.0 40.0% (34-85) 14.8% (4-27)
Skye Owen 9 6.9 1.7 2.7 2.2 0.2 35.5% (22-62) 30.4% (7-23)
Jailah Donald 9 3.9 1.0 0.6 0.7 0.0 31.7% (13-41) 29.2% (7-24)

