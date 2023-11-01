Are you a die-hard fan of Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills? Prove it. Show your support for your favorite player and team with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Find out more below!

Head to Fanatics to get all your Stefon Diggs and Bills jerseys and other gear!

Stefon Diggs 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 102 73 868 269 7 11.9

Watch the Bills in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Diggs Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 13 10 102 1 Week 2 Raiders 7 7 66 0 Week 3 @Commanders 12 8 111 0 Week 4 Dolphins 7 6 120 3 Week 5 Jaguars 11 8 121 1 Week 6 Giants 16 10 100 0 Week 7 @Patriots 12 6 58 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 12 9 70 0 Week 9 @Bengals 7 6 86 1 Week 10 Broncos 5 3 34 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stefon Diggs' Next Game

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Jets -7

Jets -7 Over/Under: 39.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes