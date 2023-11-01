Do you live and breathe all things Stony Brook? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and hats -- to show your support for the Seawolves. For additional details, including current team stats, continue reading.

Stony Brook team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Dean Noll 6 11.5 1.7 1.2 2.2 0.2 Aaron Clarke 6 10.8 3.5 2.3 1.3 0.2 Tyler Stephenson-Moore 4 12.8 3.8 0.8 0.0 0.5 Jared Frey 6 8.2 2.7 2.2 0.7 0.0 Keenan Fitzmorris 6 8.0 4.3 0.5 0.2 0.7 Toby Onyekonwu 6 7.7 2.8 0.8 1.0 0.0 Chris Maidoh 6 6.5 5.5 1.8 1.2 1.8 Andre Snoddy 6 5.0 6.0 0.5 0.7 0.0 Kaiden Space 4 2.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.3 Sabry Phillip 6 1.2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Stony Brook season stats

This season, Stony Brook has won only two games (2-4).

The Seawolves are 2-0 at home and 0-4 on the road this year.

Stony Brook, in its best win of the season, defeated the Rider Broncs 55-48 on November 20.

The Seawolves have had zero games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

Stony Brook has 24 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Stony Brook games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Wagner H 3:30 PM Wed, Dec 6 Stonehill H 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Bryant H 6:30 PM Wed, Dec 13 Norfolk State H 6:30 PM Sun, Dec 17 Army A 1:00 PM

