The Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5) will be at home against the Bryant Bulldogs on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 6:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming Stony Brook games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Bryant H 6:30 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Norfolk State H 6:30 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Army A 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Michigan State A 6:30 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Brown H 6:30 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Northeastern A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Charleston (SC) H 6:30 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Towson A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 William & Mary A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Delaware A 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Hofstra H 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Monmouth H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UNC Wilmington H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Hofstra A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Northeastern H 6:30 PM

Stony Brook's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Bryant Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Location: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
  • Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Stony Brook players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tyler Stephenson-Moore 6 15.0 3.8 0.5 0.2 0.8 45.6% (31-68) 38.2% (13-34)
Dean Noll 8 10.6 2.5 1.5 1.9 0.1 40.0% (32-80) 37.5% (12-32)
Jared Frey 8 8.6 3.0 2.8 0.5 0.0 40.0% (24-60) 37.5% (15-40)
Keenan Fitzmorris 8 8.5 4.5 0.5 0.1 0.9 53.1% (26-49) 28.6% (2-7)
Aaron Clarke 6 10.8 3.5 2.3 1.3 0.2 37.5% (24-64) 32.4% (11-34)

