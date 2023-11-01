The Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5) will be at home against the Bryant Bulldogs on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 6:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming Stony Brook games

Stony Brook's next matchup information

Opponent: Bryant Bulldogs

Bryant Bulldogs Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Island Federal Credit Union Arena Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Stony Brook players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tyler Stephenson-Moore 6 15.0 3.8 0.5 0.2 0.8 45.6% (31-68) 38.2% (13-34) Dean Noll 8 10.6 2.5 1.5 1.9 0.1 40.0% (32-80) 37.5% (12-32) Jared Frey 8 8.6 3.0 2.8 0.5 0.0 40.0% (24-60) 37.5% (15-40) Keenan Fitzmorris 8 8.5 4.5 0.5 0.1 0.9 53.1% (26-49) 28.6% (2-7) Aaron Clarke 6 10.8 3.5 2.3 1.3 0.2 37.5% (24-64) 32.4% (11-34)

