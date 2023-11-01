Buy Tickets for Stony Brook Seawolves Basketball Games
The Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5) will be at home against the Bryant Bulldogs on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 6:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.
Upcoming Stony Brook games
Stony Brook's next matchup information
- Opponent: Bryant Bulldogs
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
- Broadcast: FloHoops
Top Stony Brook players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tyler Stephenson-Moore
|6
|15.0
|3.8
|0.5
|0.2
|0.8
|45.6% (31-68)
|38.2% (13-34)
|Dean Noll
|8
|10.6
|2.5
|1.5
|1.9
|0.1
|40.0% (32-80)
|37.5% (12-32)
|Jared Frey
|8
|8.6
|3.0
|2.8
|0.5
|0.0
|40.0% (24-60)
|37.5% (15-40)
|Keenan Fitzmorris
|8
|8.5
|4.5
|0.5
|0.1
|0.9
|53.1% (26-49)
|28.6% (2-7)
|Aaron Clarke
|6
|10.8
|3.5
|2.3
|1.3
|0.2
|37.5% (24-64)
|32.4% (11-34)
