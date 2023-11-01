Just because you're lounging in your recliner watching the Stony Brook game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Seawolves with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Stony Brook team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Khari Clark 6 15.7 6.5 1.3 1.2 0.8 Gigi Gonzalez 6 13.3 2.8 4.7 0.8 0.0 Sherese Pittman 6 10.3 6.2 2.8 1.0 1.3 Victoria Keenan 6 8.8 2.5 0.7 1.2 0.0 Zaida Gonzalez 6 8.3 3.0 1.5 0.3 0.2 Shamarla King 6 8.3 6.2 1.3 0.5 0.2 Kelis Corley 6 4.7 4.3 1.3 0.8 0.3 Janay Brantley 6 2.0 2.7 2.8 0.7 0.5 Lauren Filien 5 2.2 2.0 0.0 0.4 0.2 Delaney Yarborough 3 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.3

Stony Brook season stats

Stony Brook is 5-1 so far this season.

At home this year, the Seawolves are unbeaten (3-0) while going 2-1 on the road.

Stony Brook's signature win this season came in an 85-73 victory on November 6 over the Columbia Lions, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 80) in the RPI.

The Seawolves have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Stony Brook's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Stony Brook games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Buffalo H 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Yale H 1:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Longwood H 6:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 Iona A 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Cornell A 1:00 PM

