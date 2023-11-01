Buy Tickets for Stony Brook Seawolves Women's Basketball Games
The Stony Brook Seawolves women (7-1) will next be in action at home against the Longwood Lancers, on Monday, December 11 at 6:30 PM ET.
Upcoming Stony Brook games
Stony Brook's next matchup information
- Opponent: Longwood Lancers
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
Top Stony Brook players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Khari Clark
|8
|16.5
|7.4
|1.1
|1.4
|1.3
|64.2% (52-81)
|42.9% (3-7)
|Gigi Gonzalez
|8
|15.1
|3.5
|4.8
|1.1
|0.0
|37.6% (38-101)
|33.3% (10-30)
|Zaida Gonzalez
|8
|10.5
|3.4
|1.5
|0.6
|0.1
|45.6% (36-79)
|32.0% (8-25)
|Sherese Pittman
|8
|10.5
|6.6
|2.5
|0.8
|1.5
|37.1% (26-70)
|23.1% (3-13)
|Victoria Keenan
|8
|7.9
|3.1
|1.0
|0.9
|0.1
|41.2% (21-51)
|41.9% (18-43)
