Currently 6-3, the Syracuse Orange's next game is at the Georgetown Hoyas, starting at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Syracuse games

Syracuse's next matchup information

Opponent: Georgetown Hoyas

Georgetown Hoyas Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Location: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Broadcast: FOX

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Syracuse players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Judah Mintz 9 19.6 3.0 3.6 1.7 0.2 44.8% (52-116) 46.7% (14-30) Chris Bunch 9 14.0 2.3 0.7 0.7 0.8 39.7% (48-121) 38.4% (28-73) JJ Starling 9 11.4 4.6 3.6 1.0 0.3 39.3% (42-107) 12.5% (3-24) Justin Taylor 9 7.9 6.2 2.3 0.9 0.3 34.7% (26-75) 31.3% (15-48) Maliq Brown 9 6.6 5.3 0.6 2.2 0.6 71.4% (25-35) 0.0% (0-1)

