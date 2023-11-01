Currently 6-3, the Syracuse Orange's next game is at the Georgetown Hoyas, starting at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to catch the Syracuse Orange in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Syracuse games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Georgetown A 11:30 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Oregon N 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Niagara H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Pittsburgh H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Duke A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Boston College H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 North Carolina A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 16 Pittsburgh A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 Florida State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 NC State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 30 Boston College A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Wake Forest A 7:45 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Louisville H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Clemson H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 13 North Carolina H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Syracuse's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Georgetown Hoyas
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Location: Capital One Arena
  • Broadcast: FOX

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Syracuse's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Syracuse players

Shop for Syracuse gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Judah Mintz 9 19.6 3.0 3.6 1.7 0.2 44.8% (52-116) 46.7% (14-30)
Chris Bunch 9 14.0 2.3 0.7 0.7 0.8 39.7% (48-121) 38.4% (28-73)
JJ Starling 9 11.4 4.6 3.6 1.0 0.3 39.3% (42-107) 12.5% (3-24)
Justin Taylor 9 7.9 6.2 2.3 0.9 0.3 34.7% (26-75) 31.3% (15-48)
Maliq Brown 9 6.6 5.3 0.6 2.2 0.6 71.4% (25-35) 0.0% (0-1)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.