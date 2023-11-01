Buy Tickets for Syracuse Orange Basketball Games
Currently 6-3, the Syracuse Orange's next game is at the Georgetown Hoyas, starting at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Syracuse games
Syracuse's next matchup information
- Opponent: Georgetown Hoyas
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Location: Capital One Arena
- Broadcast: FOX
Top Syracuse players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Judah Mintz
|9
|19.6
|3.0
|3.6
|1.7
|0.2
|44.8% (52-116)
|46.7% (14-30)
|Chris Bunch
|9
|14.0
|2.3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.8
|39.7% (48-121)
|38.4% (28-73)
|JJ Starling
|9
|11.4
|4.6
|3.6
|1.0
|0.3
|39.3% (42-107)
|12.5% (3-24)
|Justin Taylor
|9
|7.9
|6.2
|2.3
|0.9
|0.3
|34.7% (26-75)
|31.3% (15-48)
|Maliq Brown
|9
|6.6
|5.3
|0.6
|2.2
|0.6
|71.4% (25-35)
|0.0% (0-1)
