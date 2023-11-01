It's not enough to simply be a fan of Syracuse. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Orange by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Syracuse Orange jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Syracuse team leaders

Want to buy Dyaisha Fair's jersey? Or another Syracuse player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Dyaisha Fair 6 18.8 5.5 3.2 2.2 0.5 Alaina Rice 6 15.3 6.0 2.5 1.7 0.8 Kyra Wood 6 9.3 7.3 0.8 0.8 1.3 Alyssa Latham 6 9.0 7.8 0.7 0.7 1.3 Georgia Woolley 3 15.7 7.7 5.0 3.0 0.3 Isabel Varejao 6 6.3 3.7 1.0 1.0 1.0 Sophie Burrows 6 5.3 1.8 1.3 0.5 0.2 Saniaa Wilson 5 5.6 3.2 0.6 0.2 0.2 Kennedi Perkins 5 3.4 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.2 Lexi McNabb 5 1.8 1.2 1.4 0.4 0.0

Syracuse season stats

Syracuse has put together a 5-1 record this season.

The Orange are 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Against the Iowa State Cyclones on November 25, Syracuse registered its best win of the season, which was an 81-69 victory.

The Orange have played zero games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

Of Syracuse's 23 remaining games, eight are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Orange? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Syracuse games

Check out the Orange in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Alabama H 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 Northeastern H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Ohio A 1:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Cornell H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Saint Francis (PA) H 10:30 AM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Syracuse this season.

Check out the Orange this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.