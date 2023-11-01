With a record of 7-1, the Syracuse Orange's women's hoops squad's next matchup is at the Ohio Bobcats, tipping off at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Syracuse games

Syracuse's next matchup information

Opponent: Ohio Bobcats

Ohio Bobcats Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Convocation Center Ohio

Top Syracuse players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Dyaisha Fair 8 18.4 5.3 3.4 2.0 0.4 43.1% (53-123) 43.9% (25-57) Alaina Rice 8 13.6 5.0 2.6 1.8 0.6 49.4% (40-81) 54.5% (12-22) Alyssa Latham 8 10.4 8.4 0.5 0.6 1.8 56.5% (35-62) 33.3% (1-3) Georgia Woolley 5 14.8 6.2 4.8 2.4 0.2 33.8% (24-71) 12.9% (4-31) Kyra Wood 8 8.6 8.0 0.8 1.0 1.1 58.7% (27-46) -

