With a record of 7-1, the Syracuse Orange's women's hoops squad's next matchup is at the Ohio Bobcats, tipping off at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to see the Syracuse Orange in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Syracuse games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Ohio A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Cornell H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Saint Francis (PA) H 10:30 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Notre Dame H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 North Carolina A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Boston College H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Wake Forest A 11:30 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Clemson H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Florida State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Pittsburgh A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Notre Dame A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Virginia Tech H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Louisville A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Boston College A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Georgia Tech H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Syracuse's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Ohio Bobcats
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Convocation Center Ohio

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Syracuse's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Syracuse players

Shop for Syracuse gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dyaisha Fair 8 18.4 5.3 3.4 2.0 0.4 43.1% (53-123) 43.9% (25-57)
Alaina Rice 8 13.6 5.0 2.6 1.8 0.6 49.4% (40-81) 54.5% (12-22)
Alyssa Latham 8 10.4 8.4 0.5 0.6 1.8 56.5% (35-62) 33.3% (1-3)
Georgia Woolley 5 14.8 6.2 4.8 2.4 0.2 33.8% (24-71) 12.9% (4-31)
Kyra Wood 8 8.6 8.0 0.8 1.0 1.1 58.7% (27-46) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.