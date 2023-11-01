The New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) at Paycom Center on November 1, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs Pelicans Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder shot 46.5% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Pelicans allowed to opponents.

In games Oklahoma City shot higher than 47.2% from the field, it went 25-15 overall.

The Pelicans ranked 12th in rebounding in the NBA. The Thunder finished 12th.

Last year, the 117.5 points per game the Thunder put up were five more points than the Pelicans gave up (112.5).

Oklahoma City went 31-22 last season when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans shot 48% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 47.4% the Thunder's opponents shot last season.

Last season, New Orleans had a 33-13 record in games the team collectively shot above 47.4% from the field.

The Thunder ranked eighth in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Pelicans ranked 13th.

The Pelicans averaged only two fewer points per game last year (114.4) than the Thunder allowed (116.4).

New Orleans put together a 27-7 record last season in games it scored more than 116.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, the Thunder put up 6.7 more points per game (120.8) than they did in away games (114.1).

Oklahoma City gave up 115.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 117.1 in away games.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Thunder fared better in home games last season, making 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Pelicans scored 114.9 points per game last season, 1.1 more than they averaged away (113.8).

In 2022-23, the Pelicans allowed 5.1 fewer points per game at home (109.9) than away (115).

The Pelicans sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.6 per game) than on the road (10.3) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than on the road (35.3%).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kenrich Williams Out Back

Pelicans Injuries