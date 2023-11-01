Just because you're sitting on the sofa watching the Wagner game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Seahawks with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Wagner Seahawks jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Wagner team leaders

Want to buy Melvin Council Jr.'s jersey? Or another Wagner player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Melvin Council Jr. 6 13.8 5.0 2.3 1.0 0.0 Tyje Kelton 6 9.0 5.3 0.7 0.8 1.0 Julian Brown 6 6.5 1.0 1.2 0.2 0.2 Zaire Williams 6 6.2 1.8 1.2 1.2 0.0 Javier Esquerra Trelles 6 5.7 3.8 2.7 1.7 0.0 Rob Taylor II 5 5.4 3.8 0.2 0.8 0.4 Rahmir Moore 3 8.7 3.0 2.0 1.0 0.3 Keyontae Lewis 6 4.2 3.7 0.0 0.0 0.2 Tahron Allen 6 3.8 3.7 0.7 0.7 0.2 Di'Andre Howell-South 6 2.0 1.7 0.7 0.5 0.3

Wagner season stats

This season, Wagner has won only two games (2-4).

The Seahawks are 2-0 at home and 0-4 on the road this year.

Wagner beat the No. 342-ranked (according to the RPI) NJIT Highlanders, 64-51, on November 25, which goes down as its signature win of the season.

This season, the Seahawks haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Wagner has 21 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Seahawks? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Wagner games

Check out the Seahawks in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Stony Brook A 3:30 PM Wed, Dec 6 Coppin State A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Boston University H 1:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Fairfield A 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Gwynedd Mercy H 2:00 PM

Check out the Seahawks this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.