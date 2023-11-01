Currently 4-4, the Wagner Seahawks' next matchup is at home versus the Boston University Terriers, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Wagner games

Wagner's next matchup information

Opponent: Boston University Terriers

Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Location: Spiro Sports Center

Broadcast: NEC Front Row

Top Wagner players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Melvin Council Jr. 8 13.6 4.5 2.0 1.4 0.1 37.5% (42-112) 26.5% (9-34) Zaire Williams 8 8.6 2.0 1.1 1.3 0.0 33.9% (20-59) 30.2% (13-43) Tyje Kelton 8 7.0 5.3 0.8 0.9 0.8 38.5% (20-52) 39.4% (13-33) Javier Esquerra Trelles 8 5.9 3.8 3.0 1.8 0.0 34.0% (17-50) 29.4% (10-34) Keyontae Lewis 8 5.3 4.6 0.1 0.0 0.4 43.6% (17-39) -

