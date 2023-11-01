Currently 4-4, the Wagner Seahawks' next matchup is at home versus the Boston University Terriers, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Wagner games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Boston University H 1:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Fairfield A 2:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Gwynedd Mercy H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Manhattan A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 LIU A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Saint Francis (PA) H 1:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Stonehill H 1:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Merrimack A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Sacred Heart A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Merrimack H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Cent. Conn. St. A 1:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Le Moyne H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Stonehill A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Fairleigh Dickinson A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Saint Francis (PA) A 7:00 PM

Wagner's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Boston University Terriers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Spiro Sports Center
  • Broadcast: NEC Front Row

Top Wagner players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Melvin Council Jr. 8 13.6 4.5 2.0 1.4 0.1 37.5% (42-112) 26.5% (9-34)
Zaire Williams 8 8.6 2.0 1.1 1.3 0.0 33.9% (20-59) 30.2% (13-43)
Tyje Kelton 8 7.0 5.3 0.8 0.9 0.8 38.5% (20-52) 39.4% (13-33)
Javier Esquerra Trelles 8 5.9 3.8 3.0 1.8 0.0 34.0% (17-50) 29.4% (10-34)
Keyontae Lewis 8 5.3 4.6 0.1 0.0 0.4 43.6% (17-39) -

