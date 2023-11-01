Buy Tickets for Wagner Seahawks Basketball Games
Currently 4-4, the Wagner Seahawks' next matchup is at home versus the Boston University Terriers, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
Upcoming Wagner games
Wagner's next matchup information
- Opponent: Boston University Terriers
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Spiro Sports Center
- Broadcast: NEC Front Row
Top Wagner players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Melvin Council Jr.
|8
|13.6
|4.5
|2.0
|1.4
|0.1
|37.5% (42-112)
|26.5% (9-34)
|Zaire Williams
|8
|8.6
|2.0
|1.1
|1.3
|0.0
|33.9% (20-59)
|30.2% (13-43)
|Tyje Kelton
|8
|7.0
|5.3
|0.8
|0.9
|0.8
|38.5% (20-52)
|39.4% (13-33)
|Javier Esquerra Trelles
|8
|5.9
|3.8
|3.0
|1.8
|0.0
|34.0% (17-50)
|29.4% (10-34)
|Keyontae Lewis
|8
|5.3
|4.6
|0.1
|0.0
|0.4
|43.6% (17-39)
|-
