It's not enough to simply be a fan of Wagner. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Seahawks by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Wagner Seahawks jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Wagner team leaders

Want to buy Semie Brar's jersey? Or another Wagner player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Semie Brar 6 12.8 3.3 1.8 1.7 0.3 Kiera Edmonds 6 8.8 8.5 0.0 0.2 0.5 Paige Lyons 6 8.0 1.7 1.0 2.2 0.0 Rakisha Ballinger 6 7.2 3.8 0.8 2.8 0.0 Angelie Ricard 6 6.7 3.3 0.5 1.5 0.3 Taleah Washington 5 5.8 4.4 3.8 2.4 0.6 Drew Jordon 6 2.7 1.2 1.2 0.5 0.2 Cyan Dyke 6 2.5 2.7 0.8 0.5 0.0 Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor 6 1.3 2.3 0.2 0.3 0.0 Shamique Cummings 5 1.6 3.0 0.0 0.4 0.4

Wagner season stats

Wagner has just one win (1-5) this season.

The Seahawks have a 1-1 record at home and a 0-4 record on the road.

Wagner has no victories versus D1 opponents this season.

The Seahawks have had no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

Wagner has 22 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Seahawks? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Wagner games

Check out the Seahawks in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Navy H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Saint Peter's A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Columbia A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 UAB N 1:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Wagner this season.

Check out the Seahawks this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.