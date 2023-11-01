The Wagner Seahawks women (3-5) will next be in action on the road against the Columbia Lions, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Opponent: Columbia Lions

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Semie Brar 8 11.5 3.4 2.0 2.0 0.3 38.6% (34-88) 36.2% (17-47) Kiera Edmonds 8 9.3 8.4 0.1 0.3 0.4 47.5% (29-61) - Paige Lyons 8 8.3 1.8 1.3 2.1 0.1 35.7% (25-70) 27.3% (6-22) Taleah Washington 7 9.0 5.1 3.6 2.0 0.4 29.0% (20-69) 30.0% (12-40) Rakisha Ballinger 7 7.9 4.0 1.1 2.4 0.1 30.6% (22-72) 12.5% (1-8)

