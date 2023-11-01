The Wagner Seahawks women (3-5) will next be in action on the road against the Columbia Lions, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Wagner games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Columbia A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 UAB N 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 St. Elizabeth H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Saint Francis (PA) A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 8 LIU H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 Stonehill A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 19 Merrimack H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Sacred Heart H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Cent. Conn. St. H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Le Moyne A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Stonehill H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 9 Fairleigh Dickinson A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 Saint Francis (PA) H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Sacred Heart A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Wagner's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Columbia Lions
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Top Wagner players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Semie Brar 8 11.5 3.4 2.0 2.0 0.3 38.6% (34-88) 36.2% (17-47)
Kiera Edmonds 8 9.3 8.4 0.1 0.3 0.4 47.5% (29-61) -
Paige Lyons 8 8.3 1.8 1.3 2.1 0.1 35.7% (25-70) 27.3% (6-22)
Taleah Washington 7 9.0 5.1 3.6 2.0 0.4 29.0% (20-69) 30.0% (12-40)
Rakisha Ballinger 7 7.9 4.0 1.1 2.4 0.1 30.6% (22-72) 12.5% (1-8)

