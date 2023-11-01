Are your weekends structured around watching Zach Wilson and the New York Jets? Then make sure that on gameday you're dressed properly for the occasion, with officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Check out more details on the newest gear below, plus take a peek at Wilson's updated numbers and trends.

Zach Wilson 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 183 306 59.8% 1,863 5 6 6.1 29 184 0

Wilson Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Bills 14 21 140 1 1 4 6 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 12 27 170 1 3 5 36 0 Week 3 Patriots 18 36 157 0 0 1 1 0 Week 4 Chiefs 28 39 245 2 0 2 14 0 Week 5 @Broncos 19 26 199 0 1 3 26 0 Week 6 Eagles 19 33 186 0 0 4 15 0 Week 8 @Giants 17 36 240 1 0 4 25 0 Week 9 Chargers 33 49 263 0 0 2 7 0 Week 10 @Raiders 23 39 263 0 1 4 54 0

Zach Wilson's Next Game

Matchup: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

Bills -7 Over/Under: 39.5 points

