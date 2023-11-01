Where to Get Zach Wilson Jets Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Are your weekends structured around watching Zach Wilson and the New York Jets?
Zach Wilson 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|183
|306
|59.8%
|1,863
|5
|6
|6.1
|29
|184
|0
Wilson Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|14
|21
|140
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|12
|27
|170
|1
|3
|5
|36
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|18
|36
|157
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|28
|39
|245
|2
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|19
|26
|199
|0
|1
|3
|26
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|19
|33
|186
|0
|0
|4
|15
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|17
|36
|240
|1
|0
|4
|25
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|33
|49
|263
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|23
|39
|263
|0
|1
|4
|54
|0
Zach Wilson's Next Game
- Matchup: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Bills -7
- Over/Under: 39.5 points
