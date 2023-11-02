Adam Fox and the New York Rangers will face the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Madison Square Garden. If you're thinking about a bet on Fox against the Hurricanes, we have plenty of info to help.

Adam Fox vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Fox Season Stats Insights

Fox's plus-minus this season, in 22:44 per game on the ice, is +1.

Fox has a goal in three of nine contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Fox has a point in eight of nine games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Fox has an assist in seven of nine games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Fox goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 57.1% chance of Fox having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fox Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 37 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 9 Games 4 11 Points 3 3 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

