Will Alexis Lafreniere Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 2?
The New York Rangers' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alexis Lafreniere light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Lafreniere stats and insights
- In four of nine games this season, Lafreniere has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Lafreniere's shooting percentage is 33.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 37 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.
Rangers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
