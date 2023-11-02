The New York Rangers' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alexis Lafreniere light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafreniere stats and insights

  • In four of nine games this season, Lafreniere has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Lafreniere's shooting percentage is 33.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have given up 37 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

