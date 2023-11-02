On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Artemi Panarin going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Panarin stats and insights

Panarin has scored in four of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

Panarin has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.

Panarin averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 37 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.