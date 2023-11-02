Artemi Panarin will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes play on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Panarin's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Artemi Panarin vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

Panarin has averaged 18:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In four of nine games this season, Panarin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Panarin has recorded a point in all nine games he's played this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Panarin has had an assist in a game eight times this year over nine games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Panarin has an implied probability of 68.9% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Panarin has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Panarin Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 37 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 9 Games 4 15 Points 8 5 Goals 6 10 Assists 2

