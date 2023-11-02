Should you bet on Barclay Goodrow to find the back of the net when the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Goodrow stats and insights

  • Goodrow is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • Goodrow has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 37 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 12 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

