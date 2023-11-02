For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Blake Wheeler a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Wheeler stats and insights

Wheeler is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.

Wheeler has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 37 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 12 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

