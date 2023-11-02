Should you bet on Chris Kreider to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Kreider stats and insights

Kreider has scored in five of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

Kreider has scored four goals on the power play.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 24% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 37 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 12 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

