Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers will play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Madison Square Garden. Looking to bet on Kreider's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Chris Kreider vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kreider Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Kreider has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 18:41 on the ice per game.

Kreider has scored a goal in five of nine games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In six of nine games this season, Kreider has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Kreider has an assist in two of nine games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Kreider's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he hits the over.

Kreider has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kreider Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 37 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 9 Games 4 8 Points 1 6 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

