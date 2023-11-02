When the New York Rangers square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Gustafsson score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Erik Gustafsson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gustafsson stats and insights

Gustafsson has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Gustafsson's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 37 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.