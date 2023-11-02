The New York Rangers, including Filip Chytil, take the ice Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Chytil against the Hurricanes, we have plenty of info to help.

Filip Chytil vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Chytil Season Stats Insights

Chytil has averaged 16:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Through nine games this year, Chytil has yet to score a goal.

Chytil has a point in three of nine games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Chytil has had an assist in a game three times this year over nine games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Chytil's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Chytil going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Chytil Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 37 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 9 Games 4 6 Points 2 0 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

