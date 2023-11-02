For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jacob Trouba a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Jacob Trouba score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Trouba stats and insights

Trouba has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

Trouba has no points on the power play.

Trouba averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 37 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 12 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

