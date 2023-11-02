On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Jimmy Vesey going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Vesey stats and insights

Vesey is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

Vesey has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 37 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 12.0 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

