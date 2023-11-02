Will Jimmy Vesey Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 2?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Jimmy Vesey going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Vesey stats and insights
- Vesey is yet to score through seven games this season.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Vesey has no points on the power play.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 37 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 12.0 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.
Rangers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
