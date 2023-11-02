Can we count on K'Andre Miller lighting the lamp when the New York Rangers play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

Miller has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.

Miller has no points on the power play.

Miller averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 37 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 12 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

