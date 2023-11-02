Will K'Andre Miller Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 2?
Can we count on K'Andre Miller lighting the lamp when the New York Rangers play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Miller stats and insights
- Miller has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
- Miller has no points on the power play.
- Miller averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 37 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 12 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.
Rangers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
