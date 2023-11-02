For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mika Zibanejad a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Mika Zibanejad score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Zibanejad stats and insights

Zibanejad has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

On the power play, Zibanejad has accumulated one goal and four assists.

Zibanejad's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 37 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 12 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

