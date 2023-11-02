Mika Zibanejad will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Zibanejad in the Rangers-Hurricanes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

Zibanejad's plus-minus this season, in 19:33 per game on the ice, is +3.

Zibanejad has a goal in two of nine games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Zibanejad has a point in five of nine games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Zibanejad has had an assist in a game four times this year over nine games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Zibanejad's implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zibanejad going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.1%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 37 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 9 Games 4 9 Points 5 2 Goals 2 7 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.