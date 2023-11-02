Two teams on runs will collide when the New York Rangers (five consecutive wins) host the Carolina Hurricanes (three consecutive triumphs) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Rangers look to take down the Hurricanes on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 18 total goals (only two per game) to rank second.

The Rangers' 28 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed two goals per game (18 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 28 goals over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 9 5 10 15 4 1 0% Adam Fox 9 3 8 11 5 3 - Mika Zibanejad 9 2 7 9 6 4 50.4% Chris Kreider 9 6 2 8 5 3 35.7% K'Andre Miller 9 1 6 7 2 7 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes concede 3.7 goals per game (37 in total), 30th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes' 36 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them third in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players