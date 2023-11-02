The New York Rangers (7-2) take a five-game win streak into a home matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes (6-4), who have won three in a row, on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game expects a final result of Rangers 4, Hurricanes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-120)

Rangers (-120) Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers are 7-2 overall and 2-0-2 in overtime games.

New York has won all three of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Rangers scored only one goal, they lost.

New York has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Rangers have scored more than two goals seven times, and are 6-1-0 in those games (to register 12 points).

In the six games when New York has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 4-2-0 to record eight points.

In the five games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 4-1-0 (eight points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents four times, and went 3-1-0 (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 17th 3.11 Goals Scored 3.6 6th 2nd 2 Goals Allowed 3.7 29th 27th 28.2 Shots 35.1 2nd 1st 26.1 Shots Allowed 26.2 2nd 2nd 34.38% Power Play % 25% 8th 10th 83.87% Penalty Kill % 75% 21st

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

