Two of the best players to watch when the New York Rangers meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at Madison Square Garden -- starting at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Rangers' Artemi Panarin and the Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers Players to Watch

Panarin has been a major player for New York this season, collecting 15 points in nine games.

Adam Fox has picked up 11 points (1.2 per game), scoring three goals and adding eight assists.

Mika Zibanejad has nine points for New York, via two goals and seven assists.

Jonathan Quick's record is 2-0-0. He has given up one goal (0.41 goals against average) and recorded 56 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Kotkaniemi has recorded four goals (0.4 per game) and put up six assists (0.6 per game), averaging 2.6 shots per game and shooting 15.4%. This places him among the leaders for Carolina with 10 total points (one per game).

Seth Jarvis has made a big impact for Carolina this season with nine points (four goals and five assists).

This season, Martin Necas has four goals and five assists, for a season point total of nine.

In the crease, Antti Raanta has a record of 2-1-0 in four games this season, conceding 10 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 65 saves and an .867 save percentage, 59th in the league.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 17th 3.11 Goals Scored 3.6 6th 2nd 2 Goals Allowed 3.7 29th 27th 28.2 Shots 35.1 2nd 1st 26.1 Shots Allowed 26.2 2nd 2nd 34.38% Power Play % 25% 8th 10th 83.87% Penalty Kill % 75% 21st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.