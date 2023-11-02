The New York Rangers (7-2) take a five-game win streak into a home matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (6-4), who have won three in a row, on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-120) Hurricanes (+100) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have won 77.8% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (7-2).

New York has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

The Rangers have a 54.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New York's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 5.5 goals three times.

Rangers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 28 (18th) Goals 36 (3rd) 18 (2nd) Goals Allowed 37 (30th) 11 (3rd) Power Play Goals 10 (4th) 5 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (30th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

The Rangers are ranked 18th in the league with 28 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the best squads in league play, giving up only 18 goals to rank second.

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +10.

