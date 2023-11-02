Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Hurricanes on November 2, 2023
Player prop betting options for Artemi Panarin, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and others are available in the New York Rangers-Carolina Hurricanes matchup at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Hurricanes Additional Info
|Rangers vs. Hurricanes Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs. Hurricanes Prediction
|Rangers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Panarin, who has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and plays an average of 18:41 per game.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Oct. 30
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Flames
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Kraken
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Adam Fox Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Adam Fox has three goals and eight assists to total 11 points (1.2 per game).
Fox Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Flames
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Kraken
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
Mika Zibanejad Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
Mika Zibanejad has two goals and seven assists for New York.
Zibanejad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Kraken
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Kotkaniemi has recorded four goals and six assists in 10 games for Carolina, good for 10 points.
Kotkaniemi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Lightning
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|1
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)
Seth Jarvis has racked up nine total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and five assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.