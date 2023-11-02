Player prop betting options for Artemi Panarin, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and others are available in the New York Rangers-Carolina Hurricanes matchup at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Panarin, who has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and plays an average of 18:41 per game.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Oct. 30 1 2 3 2 at Canucks Oct. 28 1 1 2 3 at Oilers Oct. 26 0 2 2 7 at Flames Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 at Kraken Oct. 21 2 0 2 5

Adam Fox Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Adam Fox has three goals and eight assists to total 11 points (1.2 per game).

Fox Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Oct. 30 0 1 1 1 at Canucks Oct. 28 1 1 2 4 at Oilers Oct. 26 1 1 2 2 at Flames Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 at Kraken Oct. 21 0 0 0 3

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Mika Zibanejad has two goals and seven assists for New York.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Oct. 30 1 0 1 5 at Canucks Oct. 28 1 2 3 3 at Oilers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 at Flames Oct. 24 0 0 0 5 at Kraken Oct. 21 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Kotkaniemi has recorded four goals and six assists in 10 games for Carolina, good for 10 points.

Kotkaniemi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 26 1 1 2 2 at Lightning Oct. 24 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Oct. 21 1 1 2 1

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Seth Jarvis has racked up nine total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and five assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 30 0 0 0 0 vs. Sharks Oct. 27 0 2 2 3 vs. Kraken Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Avalanche Oct. 21 0 1 1 2

