Our computer model predicts a victory for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they meet the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, November 2 at 8:15 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

With 271.7 yards of total offense per game (third-worst) and 382.6 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), the Steelers have been struggling on both sides of the ball this year. The Titans rank 24th with 296.6 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 22nd with 339.4 total yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Steelers vs. Titans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Steelers (-2.5) Over (36.5) Steelers 21, Titans 17

Steelers Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Steelers' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Pittsburgh has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Steelers have not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

So far this season, just one Pittsburgh game has gone over the point total.

The point total average for Steelers games this season is 41.2, 4.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, the Titans have an ATS record of 4-2.

This year, games featuring Tennessee have gone over the point total twice.

This season, Titans games have resulted in an average scoring total of 41.1, which is 4.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Steelers vs. Titans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pittsburgh 16.1 21.0 15.0 20.5 17.7 21.7 Tennessee 18.9 20.0 24.5 18.5 11.3 22.0

