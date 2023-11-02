The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5) take on a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (4-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech is putting up 407.4 yards per game offensively this season (56th in the FBS), and is allowing 366.5 yards per game (61st) on the other side of the ball. TCU is accumulating 29.4 points per contest on offense this season (60th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 23 points per contest (52nd-ranked) on defense.

Texas Tech vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Texas Tech vs. TCU Key Statistics

Texas Tech TCU 407.4 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.9 (17th) 366.5 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.5 (65th) 176 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.4 (42nd) 231.4 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.5 (20th) 16 (118th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (87th) 8 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (93rd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has 746 pass yards for Texas Tech, completing 59.3% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 149 rushing yards (18.6 ypg) on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 162 times for 891 yards (111.4 per game), scoring six times.

Cam'Ron Valdez has carried the ball 28 times for 207 yards (25.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Myles Price has hauled in 33 catches for 331 yards (41.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jerand Bradley has caught 30 passes while averaging 39.9 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Xavier White has been the target of 33 passes and hauled in 22 catches for 317 yards, an average of 39.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,509 yards on 130-of-198 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 249 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Emani Bailey, has carried the ball 146 times for 851 yards (106.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson leads his squad with 420 receiving yards on 30 catches with two touchdowns.

Savion Williams has put together a 273-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 21 passes on 39 targets.

Warren Thompson's 19 catches (on 25 targets) have netted him 246 yards (30.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

