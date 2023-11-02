New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tompkins County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Tompkins County, New York. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tompkins County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Ithaca Senior High School at Johnson City Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Johnson City, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.