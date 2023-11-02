Will Vincent Trocheck Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 2?
Can we count on Vincent Trocheck lighting the lamp when the New York Rangers match up against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Vincent Trocheck score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Trocheck stats and insights
- In one of nine games this season, Trocheck scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- Trocheck's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 37 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 12 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.
Rangers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
