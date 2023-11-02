Vincent Trocheck will be among those in action Thursday when his New York Rangers face the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden. Looking to bet on Trocheck's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Trocheck has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 18:57 on the ice per game.

Trocheck has scored a goal in one of nine games this season.

Despite recording points in four of nine games this season, Trocheck has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In three of nine games this year, Trocheck has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Trocheck's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Trocheck having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 37 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 9 Games 4 4 Points 2 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

