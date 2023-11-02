The New York Rangers' upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Will Cuylle score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Will Cuylle score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Cuylle stats and insights

  • Cuylle has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • Cuylle has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 37 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 12 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

