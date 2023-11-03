Ben Simmons' Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last time on the court, a 109-105 win over the Heat, Simmons had four points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Simmons' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Ben Simmons Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-122)

Over 7.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-141)

Over 8.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-115)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bulls allowed 111.8 points per game last year, seventh in the NBA.

The Bulls were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA last year, allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Bulls allowed 26 per game last year, ranking them 22nd in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Bulls were ranked 29th in the league last year, conceding 13.2 makes per contest.

Ben Simmons vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/9/2023 20 8 8 4 0 0 0 1/4/2023 26 7 9 2 0 0 3

