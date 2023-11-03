The Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) take on the New York Knicks (2-3) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and MSG.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG

ESPN, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 112 - Bucks 109

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6.5)

Knicks (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-2.4)

Knicks (-2.4) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.1

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Performance Insights

On offense the Knicks are the second-worst team in the league (103 points per game). But defensively they are third-best (102 points allowed per game).

On the glass, New York is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (49.8 per game). It is 15th in rebounds allowed (45 per game).

At 21.8 assists per game, the Knicks are fourth-worst in the league.

New York commits 14 turnovers per game and force 14.6 per game, ranking 14th and 16th, respectively, in the NBA.

The Knicks make 12.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 33.9% from beyond the arc, ranking 11th and 18th, respectively, in the NBA.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.